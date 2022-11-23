Poland and Mexico end goalless

[Photo: FIFA World Cup / Twitter]

Robert Lewandowski had a penalty saved as Poland and Mexico played out a goalless World Cup draw earlier this morning.

Lewandowski has never scored in the tournament and his wait continues after a tame effort was kept out by Mexico’s veteran goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa.

A forgettable first half saw Alexis Vega head narrowly wide and the only effort on target came when Jorge Sanchez’s shot from the angle was pushed away by Wojciech Szczesny.

Hirving Lozano’s curling effort from range was straight at the Poland goalkeeper, before the game finally sparked into life in the second half.

But both sides had to settle for a draw after Ochoa, dived the right way to keep out Barcelona striker Lewandowski’s penalty, awarded after the referee watched a replay on the pitchside monitor.

Mexico will face Argentina next on Sunday at 7am while Poland will prepare for Saudi Arabia at 1am.

You can catch all the live action of the FIFA World Cup on the FBC Sports HD Channel.