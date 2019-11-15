Pogba returns and helps Manchester United

French football star Paul Pogba returned to action for first time since December to help Machester United in their 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur.

Pogba earned the late penalty that Bruno Fernandes converted and gave Manchester United a crucial point this morning.

Pogba, who has not played for almost six months because of an ankle injury that needed surgery, emerged as a second-half substitute and demonstrated he has the creativity to make a difference as United battle for a place in the top four.

The BBC reports that United keeper David de Gea was badly at fault when he failed to stop Steven Bergwijn’s powerful 27th-minute drive, so there was relief all-round for the visitors when Pogba surged into the area before he was hauled down clumsily by Eric Dier.

In the cavernous spaces of the deserted Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – as the match was played behind closed doors – Bruno Fernandes equalised with an emphatic penalty.

Spurs survived a last-minute scare as referee Jon Moss pointed to the spot again when Dier collided with Fernandes but the video assistant referee correctly reversed a poor decision.

De Gea made a measure of amends with a superb save from Son Heung-min shortly after his error, while Hugo Lloris made a magnificent flying save from Anthony Martial as United chased an equaliser.

It finally arrived via that Fernandes spot-kick nine minutes from time to leave United in fifth place, four points ahead of Spurs.

In another Premier League match,Southampton defeated Norwich 3-0.

[Source:BBC Sport]