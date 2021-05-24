Pogba could miss remainder of 2021

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba could miss the remainder of 2021 after injuring his thigh on duty with France.

Initial estimates from the France camp suggest the 28-year-old will be out for between six and eight weeks.

That will take Pogba to the end of the year, at which point he can sign pre-contract terms with overseas clubs given his United deal runs out in June.

If he is out for eight weeks, he would miss two Champions League group games and up to 10 Premier League matches.