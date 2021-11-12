Pochettino interested in Man United job

Mauricio Pochettino is open to becoming Manchester United manager and it is not out of the question they could get the Paris St-Germain boss now.

The Argentine is held in high regard at Old Trafford but there was a feeling it might be difficult to prise him away from PSG mid-season.

United sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday and said they were looking to appoint an interim manager.

Article continues after advertisement

But Pochettino’s potential availability could change that.

It is not thought United have made an approach yet but the 49-year-old is less than completely happy with the setup at PSG, where his role is essentially that of first-team coach, with all broader club and footballing issues handled by sporting director Leonardo.

Pochettino enjoyed more control during his five years in charge of Tottenham and is known to be keen on a return to the Premier League.

He has never made any secret of the fact he would like to manage in the English game again and while he is living in a hotel in Paris, his family remains in London.

That travel element is not thought to be a hugely significant factor though, given it is as easy to get to the capital from Paris as it is from Manchester.