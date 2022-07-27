PNG through to OFC Nations Cup final

Papua New Guinea has booked its place in the OFC Nations Cup final after thumping Samoa 3-nil in the semi-final at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva today.

PNG striker Meagan Gunemba’s second half goals ensured they secure a spot in the final on Saturday.

Charlie Yanding netted the first goal close to half time for PNG.

Gunemba opened the scoring in second spell in the 47th minute before sealing the win in the 77th.

Samoa continue to apply pressure, and had their own fair share of attempts at goal but failed to find the back of the net.

The Samoans could have scored a goal via a penalty kick but Monique Fischer couldn’t get ball past PNG Goalkeeper Faith Kasiray.

Papua New Guinea will face the winner of the second semifinal between Fiji Kulas and Solomon Islands tonight.

You can watch the match LIVE on FBC Sports channel.