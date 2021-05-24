PNG outclass 10-man Fiji

Papua New Guinea has booked a spot in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Oceania Qualifiers semi-finals after beating the Digicel Bula Boys 2-1 in the group B decider this morning.

PNG will progress to the semi-final with New Zealand.

PNG was on the attack first, applying pressure on the Fijian defenders.

The counter attack from Fiji, saw Tevita Waranivalu make a break from just outside the half metre mark, with a pass from Sairusi Nalaubu to Hughes who was already near the goal mouth, saw Fiji on their way to scoring a goal.

A Hughes cross to Waranivalu who was infront of the goalmouth, saw the Rewa player place the ball neatly at the back of the net, to put Fiji into the lead.

After dominating the next few minutes of play, Fiji suffered a major blow with Waranivalu copping a red card for an elbow attack on Raymond Gunemba.

Down to 10 man, Fiji fought gallantly, but PNG had the upper hand and took advantage of this opportunity.

PNG’s were up on the board just before the break, with Ati Kepo outrunning Fijian defenders Remueru Tekiata and Inoke Turagalailai, to place at the bottom left corner of the goal, past goalkeeper Mohammed Alam.

Both teams were tied 1-all at halftime.

PNG came out firing in the second-half, with the combination of Kepo, Gunemba and Tommy Semmy, who were on the attack again, making several failed attempts at goal.

PNG were persistent and were rewarded with Semmy putting them into the lead for the first time in the game in the 62nd minute.

With just under 20 minutes into the second-half, PNG kept the tempo until the final whistle.

Meanwhile, at the local scene, only one Digicel Premier League match will be played this weekend with Nadi hosting Ba on Sunday at 3pm at Prince Charles Park.

You can this live on FBC’s pay-per-view Pop channel.