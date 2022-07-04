PNG advance to semis in dramatic fashion

Papua New Guinea will face Samoa in the first semifinal ofthe Oceania Women’s Nations Cup after beating Tonga 3-2 in a penalty shootout.

PNG, who are the favorites, were held to a 3-all draw withTonga after regulation time.

Tonga shocked PNG in the first half with the ladies in red leading 2-0 with goals to Daviana Vaka and Jazmine Loto’aniu.

PNG fought back from two goals down to level the scores through Ramona Padio and Meagan Gunemba.

Both teams then scored a goal each before they headed for the decider.

After Daviana Vaka hit the post with Tonga’s secondspot-kick, PNG’s goalkeeper Fidelma Watpore was the hero as she saved shots from Ofaloto La’akulu and Fololeni Siale.

This ensured them the victory with her teammates celebrating the efforts of their experienced stopper, who saved them from what could have been a shock exit.

The semifinals are scheduled for next Wednesday.