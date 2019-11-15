Player’s who assault referees will be dealt with severely: Fiji FA

Fiji Football Association Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says players who assault match officials will face the full brunt of the law and will be dealt with severely.

Yusuff says Fiji FA is encouraging more people to take up refereeing.

He adds the severe punishment handed out to players who assault match officials will send out the right message to people who are interested in refereeing.

Concerns have been raised on the behavior of players towards match officials following the alleged assault of a referee last weekend at 2019 under 19 Youth playoffs.

Yusuf says the matter has been reported to Police.

“At this age group the player has got that attitude, he has no future in Football. So we will charge him, we will let the normal judicial process to be over before he will be brought to our disciplinary committee”.

Yusuf adds the incident should not hinder anyone’s wishes to pursue a career in refereeing.

“Any assault on referees will be dealt with the Board of Control. So the Board will come down very hard because we want to encourage more people to take up refereeing and we don’t want this to be a deterrent”.

The player who allegedly assaulted the referee has been charged and appeared in court, he has been released on bail.