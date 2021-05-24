Players were not as physical says Serritslev

National football players who competed in the three Digicel Premier League matches last Sunday were not as physical as expected.

This is according to head coach Flemming Serritslev after making his post-match analysis.

He says this is understandable given that national and other players are returning to the ground after six months.

Serritslev says this is something that will improve over time, but one thing that impressed the Danish national was the improvement in the passes of the players.

“I’m very much hooked on the timing of their passes. This means that they are timing their passes in the correct angle and speed so that their teammate doesn’t have to stop and wait for the ball to come.”

The head coach adds teams are starting to adapt to his coaching philosophy with players slowly avoiding kicking long balls which was something he saw was commonly done by teams last year.

Round eight of the DPL kicks-off this Sunday at 3pm.

Rewa hosts Suva at the ANZ Stadium, Navua faces Lautoka at the Uprising Resort Ground and Nadroga takes on Nadi at Prince Charles Park.