Football

Players to earn their spots

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
October 14, 2021 4:40 pm
[Source: Fiji FA]

Selection for the final national football side to the Qatar World Cup qualifier will follow a rigorous process.

Fiji Football Head Coach, Flemming Serritslev, says talent and fame will not guarantee a player’s place in the final squad.

He says he needs to see and assess al all players, local and overseas in training camp before making any final decision.

“I have to see them in training camp before we select the final squad for the World Cup qualifiers. So, I cannot select anyone that I don’t know their level, no matter if they’re playing in Australia, New Zealand, Canada or wherever they may be. I need to see the player.”

Serritslev hopes borders will be open by next month and passports sorted for the overseas players so they can join the November camp in Ba.

The priority for the Danish man right now is giving the players some game time before the qualifiers in March.

