Players no show for Nadroga

Joseph Nand

Player unavailability at training is still a huge concern for the Nadroga football side.

Following its 1-3 loss against Lautoka in the Digicel Premier League yesterday, Coach Joseph Nand says after the Fiji FACT a month ago,some players haven’t been consistently training.

Nand says attendance is a huge issue which they hope to resolve before the end of the season.

“So many players joining in and they need time to gel and also we need player training and attendance, after the Fiji FACT we could not get the same momentum in training because many players are still missing in training and these couple of new players we still need to fit in, the way we play football and I think indiscipline cost us the game”.

He adds this has also contributed to an issue with player combination during the game.

Nadroga is in eighth place on the DPL standings with 11 points.

Rewa is back on top of the table with 26 points and Suva has 24 but with a game in hand.

Ba is in third place with 22 points while defending champions Lautoka has 21 points.