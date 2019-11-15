Players need to work ball at fast pace

Improving the speed of the game is not based on how fast an individual player can run, but rather how fast the player maneuvers the ball at the fast pace.

This is the philosophy of the of Fiji National Football Head Coach Flemming Serristlev.

Serritslev says Fiji players have the speed, but how they use that speed at the correct pace is what’s lacking.

“It is about being able to play the ball fast and being able to play the ball with the correct speed and playing it in the correct angle. And playing with a few touches and the game on its own will faster very soon.”

Serritslev stressed that speed plays a crucial part in elevating the standard of football.

This will also give players the more recognition from overseas clubs and contractors.