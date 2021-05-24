Players need to pull up their socks: Prakash

Getting a win tomorrow will be crucial for Navua when it takes on the Men in Black in the Digicel Premier League.

The Amit Prakash coached side is hanging on by a thread and after losing to Labasa 2-1 last night.

With only three rounds left, Navua will need to win all games and hope Nadroga losses its matches to remain in the Premier division.

[Amit Prakash]

Prakash says players will need to pull up their socks if they want a win.

“In regards to the match against Labasa and even the game against Ba as well. When we do well and player’s common sense, we concede two goals, I think that’s hard to take.”

Labasa will face Nadi tomorrow at 1pm at ANZ Stadium in Suva while Navua meets Ba at Churchill Park in Lautoka also at 3pm.

Rewa plays Nadroga at 3pm at Lawaqa Park and Suva battles Lautoka also at 3pm at the ANZ Stadium.

You can listen to the live commentaries of the Labasa/Nadi, Suva/Lautoka matches on Mirchi FM.