Players need to pick up the pace: Rodu

With only one day given to regroup for the second Oceania Football Confederation national play-off, Rewa and Lautoka will need to dig deep in today’s match.

Both teams are vying for a spot at the finals tournament scheduled for August, but only the winner will progress to the next stage.

Rewa Coach, Marika Rodu knows the players will need to pick up the pace of the game.

“They will need to rest, which is Saturday, and there won’t be enough time to change a lot of things. What we can do is come out faster, sharper and stronger.”

Rewa hosts Lautoka at 3pm at the ANZ Stadium in Suva today and you can watch the match live on FBC Sports.