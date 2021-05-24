Home


Football

Players need a lot of soul searching says coach

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
November 22, 2021 4:22 pm
Navua football coach Amit Prakash [right] during their match against Rewa last Sunday.

Navua football’s place in the premier division is in serious trouble, if it loses to Labasa this weekend.

The side lost seven of its 10 Digicel Premier League matches so far with only three of their games remaining.

It has five points on the standing, four away from second-last placed, Nadroga.

Article continues after advertisement

Coach Amit Prakash says the onus is on the players to prove their worth on the top-flight.

“It’s up to the boys now if they want to be in this division, the chance is still there. So, they really need to work hard and do a lot of soul searching.”

Prakash says the lack of concentration is the team’s main weakness and this needs to be addressed to give them some hope of earning points in the next few matches.

Navua faces Labasa on Sunday at 1pm at Subrail Park.

On Saturday, Labasa hosts Lautoka at Subrail Park also at 1pm and you can listen to the live commentary of this match on Mirchi FM.

Points Standing

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
LAUTOKA10721157+823
SUVA115241310+317
REWA114431310+316
BA10433139+415
LABASA826031+212
NADI112541118-711
NADROGA11164914-59
NAVUA10127613-75

