Players need a lot of soul searching says coach

Navua football’s place in the premier division is in serious trouble, if it loses to Labasa this weekend.

The side lost seven of its 10 Digicel Premier League matches so far with only three of their games remaining.

It has five points on the standing, four away from second-last placed, Nadroga.

Coach Amit Prakash says the onus is on the players to prove their worth on the top-flight.

“It’s up to the boys now if they want to be in this division, the chance is still there. So, they really need to work hard and do a lot of soul searching.”

Prakash says the lack of concentration is the team’s main weakness and this needs to be addressed to give them some hope of earning points in the next few matches.

Navua faces Labasa on Sunday at 1pm at Subrail Park.

On Saturday, Labasa hosts Lautoka at Subrail Park also at 1pm and you can listen to the live commentary of this match on Mirchi FM.

Points Standing