Players didn’t show full potential due to weather says Pratap

Vinz Workz Suva football president Ritesh Pratap believes the players have yet to show their full potential in the Vodafone Fiji FACT.

Pratap says the rainy weather and muddy ground condition in Subrail Park last weekend made it hard for the players to execute their game plan.

“If you look at the pool play, I think the players did not show their full potential because of the ground condition. Hopefully, the weather holds, and the ground condition improves so that the players can show their real capabilities and fans can enjoy a good level of soccer on Saturday.”

Suva will take on Galaxy Hotel and Apartments/ Powerwise Electrical (NZ) Labasa tomorrow at 1 pm.

In the first semifinal, Esy Kool Nadi faces Foodcity/ ASH Cuts & Styles Rewa continues with the second half at 11.45 am.

Nadi is currently on a 1-nil lead.

The final will be played on Sunday at 1 pm.

You can catch the live commentaries on Mirchi FM.