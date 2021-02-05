Players await fate

The fate of five players transfer applications that has been referred to Fiji Football Association Players Status Committee will be determined next Friday.

These players are Antonio Tuivuna, Sairusi Nalaubu, Waisake Navunigasau, Avinesh Waran Suwamy and Tevita Koroi.

Fiji Football Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says the final decision will be made before the Pillay Garments Champions vs Champions on the 19th of February.

“It has been referred to dispute. They can’t play, but before the game everything will be finalized.”

Tuivuna applied for transfer from Labasa to Lautoka while Nalaubu from Suva to Lautoka.

Meanwjhile, Suwamy is keen on moving back to Ba while Tevita Koroi plans to join Ba from Tailevu Naitasiri.

Navunigasau is interested in rejoining Suva, who are set to face Labasa in the CvC clash at ANZ Stadium in Suva.

The second leg will be played on the 21st at the same venue.

You can catch the live commentaries of both matches in Mirchi FM.