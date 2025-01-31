Players are starting to open up says Chua

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

Fiji women’s football coach Angeline Chua has observed that Fijian culture tends to encourage quietness and reluctance to speak openly about certain matters and on the field.

She says this is one of the things she noticed when she began her role in March 2023.

Chua believes that shyness and hesitation to speak up are among the challenges she faces.

However, she has seen improvement as she tries to break that tradition within the women’s team.

Chua says that lack of communication is affecting the team’s performance.

“Also, it may be because of the social factor in Fiji that they are quite afraid to speak up to those in authority but it is an important element in the game. So we are trying very hard in this area to make sure they communicate better on what they need on the field and then our teamwork will be much better.”

The Young Kulas who are preparing for the OFC U19 tournament ended a two-week camp today after a friendly match against the Suva under-15 boys team.