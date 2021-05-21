Player welfare paramount

The welfare of its players remains a priority for the Nadroga football side.

The association has exhausted its cash reserves and with competitions on hold, the team has been

Association President, Mohammed Ali says they will stick by the players during this difficult period.

“The only thing we thought about doing now was to give some sort of grocery hamper package to the boys and we have done that with some very kind businessman who are helping with this.”

Ali says this will substitute the player’s weekly wages.

“We will try to continue doing this week by week as long as we don’t want the players to be sleeping hungry. It will go as a substitute to the weekly money we were supposed to give to the players because, at the moment, the players have not shown any further interest.”

Nadroga players are doing their own training until the government gives the green-light for the ease of physical distancing requirements.