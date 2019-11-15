Player welfare first then training later says Rodu

Rewa Football is not in any rush to get the players back in the field for training.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Head Coach Marika Rodu says they will need to first consider some issues faced by the players before calling them for training.

Rodu reveals one of the biggest factor is the financial difficulties faced by the players who may have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic and may not have the means to travel for daily trainings.

“Players that are still affected by the pandemic, they may not be working and find difficulty in travelling back to the ground or they may have moved back to their village. So to call them and keep those in Nausori for training will be something difficult to manage.”

The Delta Tigers Head Coach adds their goal of dominating the league remains however, the side will first need to set the pieces that make the team back together.

Rewa leads the VPL points table with 12 points winning four games from five.