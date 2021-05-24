Player transfer window opens tomorrow

The Fiji Football Association’s player transfer window will open tomorrow.

The window will open on the 10th and close on the 30th of this month.

It will allow players to change districts if they wish to.

Fiji Football Association Chief Executive, Mohammed Yusuf says as usual only players who are not bonded by a contract can apply for transfer.

This will be an opportunity for districts to strengthen their player pact before the national league begins on February 5th and 6th.