Player fails drug test at Fiji FACT

A player has failed the drug test after the first round of the Vodafone Fiji FACT last weekend.

Four matches were played in round one at Churchill Park in Lautoka and ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Fiji Football Association chief executive Mohammed Yusuf says they have yet to determine whether the player is a first or second offender.

“Out of the 4 games i think there is one positive we are still to go back and check whether he’s a first or second offender but there is one so far. At the moment we can’t reveal anything as we have to check our records and the player’s data to see if the player is a first timer or a second offender.”

Fiji FA will continue its drug tests in Labasa with the tournament proper starting today.

Lautoka face Navua at 12pm, Online I.T Solutions Ba battles Foodcity/ ASH Cuts & Styles Rewa at 2pm, Esy Kool Nadi meets Vinz Workz Suva at 4pm while Galaxy Hotels and Apartments/ Powerhouse Electrical (NZ) Labasa meets Prasad Maintenance Works Nasinu at 6.30pm.

You can tune in to the live commentaries of all four matches on Mirchi FM.