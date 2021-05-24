Home

Full Coverage
Plans to send women’s football side to NSW

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
March 2, 2022 3:55 pm
[Source: Fiji football/ Facebook]

The Fiji Football Association is working hard to send the national women’s team to Australia next month ahead of the Oceania World Cup qualifiers.

Fiji FA Chief Executive, Mohammed Yusuf says talks are underway for the Lisa Cole coached side to fly to New South Wales.

He says the team will need some warm-up matches given that they haven’t had any international tests in the last two years.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are working very hard to get the girls across to New South Wales in Australia in for two weeks so that they can play warm-up matches including the Philippine national team.”

The players in the national squad will be in action this week for their respective clubs in the Digicel Women’s Super League.

Labasa Women’s will kick-off the Super Six on Saturday against Rewa at Subrail Park in Labasa at 11.30 am as a curtain-raiser to the Digicel Premier League clash between Labasa and Navua at 1.30 pm.

On Sunday, there’ll be three games at the ANZ Stadium starting with the women’s clash between Suva and Ba at 12pm.

This will be the curtain-raiser for the DPL matches where Suva faces Tailevu Naitasiri at 2 pm and Rewa takes on Nasinu at 4 pm.

You can watch all three games LIVE via pay-per-view on FBC Pop on the Walesi platform.

In another DPL match, Ba faces Nadroga at 3 pm on Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

