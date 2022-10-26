Planned compulsory U-21 players for district teams

Next year’s Digicel Premier League season may see the compulsory inclusion of a few Under-21 players in all district teams.

Fiji Football Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says this is part of their preparations for the Paris Olympic Games qualifier scheduled for next year.

Yusuf says the same concept that applied to the U-19 team will be diverted to the U-21s.

“Next year’s Digicel Premier League, the technical department will tell us, we may put two or three U21 players compulsory for all teams. We want them to qualify for the Olympic playoff so we want to give them exposure in our DPL matches.”

Seven qualifying events will be held next year and early 2024.

Fiji will need to go through the OFC Olympic qualifying tournament where only one team will book its spot to Paris the year after.

The date and venue for the qualifier is yet to be confirmed.