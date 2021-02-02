Plan travels wisely says Yusuf

The Fiji Football Association chief executive Mohammed Yusuf says the Labasa football association will need to plan wisely when making arrangements for alternative venues.

The Labasa football team may have to play some of their home league games in Viti Levu as Subrail Park sustained damages due to TC Ana.

Yusuf says before any arrangement, the association will need to consider the travel costs in line with the number of matches scheduled to be played.

Article continues after advertisement

He says Fiji FA allocates $15,000 annually for the team’s traveling cost.

“So if that happens they probably need to look at when they travel to Viti Levu to play two games. One Friday night, one Sunday to cut their cost down. With that same grant they can host their home games as well.”

Yusuf adds they hope Subrail Park is repaired on time to give the people in the North a chance to witness football and other sporting needs.

With this aside, the team is facing challenges training for the upcoming CvC series scheduled on the 19th and 21st of this month.

Labasa will take on Suva in the two-match series at the ANZ Stadium.

The live commentaries of both matches will air on Mirchi FM.