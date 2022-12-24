Phillips returned from World Cup overweight, says Guardiola

Kalvin Phillips [Source: TeamTalk]

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola says England midfielder Kalvin Phillips returned from the World Cup overweight and is not in the right condition to play.

Phillips was used for only 40 minutes as a substitute at the finals, having not started for City since his move from Leeds United in the close season due to a shoulder injury.

Second-placed City, who return to Premier League action at Leeds on Thursday, will again be without 27-year-old Phillips, much to his manager’s frustration.

Asked if he was disappointed to see Phillips return in such a condition, Guardiola says it is a private conversation with Phillips.

The FA and Phillips’ representatives, ICM Stellar Sports, declined to comment on Guardiola’s remarks.