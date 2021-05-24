Permal double helps Navua remain in DPL

Navua will feature in the Digicel Premier League again next season while Nadroga will be demoted to the senior division.

This is after Navua defeated Nadroga 2-1 at Lawaqa Park.

Manav Permal starred for the visitors scoring a brace of goals to keep Navua in the Premier division.

The rain wasn’t much help as both teams fought for survival in the slippery conditions.

Navua looked like a much-improved side under the guidance of Tagi Vonolagi, testing the Stallions defence right from the kickoff.

Nadroga kept the visitors guessing as they put up a strong attack in the first 30 minutes.

Navua’s big break came three minutes before halftime when Alfred Ali broke through the Nadroga defense to set up the goal for Manav Permal from inside the box.

Permal showcased some impressive footwork flicking the ball past the gloves of Isikeli Sevanaia.

Trailing 1-nil, the host had to pull everything out of the bag in the second half in order to remain in the premier division.

Finishing was yet again Nadroga’s worst enemy, with veteran Osea Vakatalesau making several setting up the goal for Paulo Buke, but the 26-year-old failed to execute it.

Permal was on fire for Navua, making another run from near the half meter to score his second of the match, increasing Navua’s lead to 2-nil.

The tension increased as game became more physical.

A corner kick from the Nadroga’s goal line saw Tomasi Tuicakau getting caught in the cross fire, resulting in a penalty to the host.

Veteran Osea Vakatalesau putting Nadroga back into the game, kicking the ball in the left side, sliding it past the gloves of Navua goalie Josaia Ratu.

Navua was a more determined side of the two and kept fighting till the final whistle.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS LAUTOKA 13 8 3 2 20 10 +10 27 REWA 13 6 4 3 17 10 +7 22 BA 13 6 3 4 22 11 +11 21 SUVA 13 6 2 5 16 11 +5 20 LABASA 13 4 7 2 8 10 -2 19 NADI 13 3 6 4 13 21 -8 15 NAVUA 14 2 3 9 10 21 -11 9 NADROGA 14 1 6 7 10 22 -12 9

