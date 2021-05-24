Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Dismissal of Omicron as mild is concerning|FNPF announces further relief|Omicron undetected in many countries|Omicron potential under scrutiny: Dr Fong|Keep Suva COVID-safe: Khan|UNICEF emphasizes on access to vaccine|Ten new COVID cases recorded|Ministry records five new COVID-19 cases|Fijians reminded not to be complacent|Omicron cases prompt COVID safety warning|Spotters to scale up fining for non-compliance|Two confirmed cases of Omicron variant in quarantine|Health Minister pleased with protocols|COVID safe measures for tourists on track|Booster doses rolled-out|MOH closely monitoring the development of Omicron variant|Minister commends vaccination achievement|12 new COVID infections recorded|The fight is not over yet: PM|Fijians urged to maintain COVID safe measures|More research being done on Omicron variant|Fiji ready should new variant strike|20 new COVID-19 cases, one death|90.6 percent of eligible Fijians fully vaccinated|Children’s vaccination progressing well|
Full Coverage

Football

Permal double helps Navua remain in DPL

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
December 18, 2021 6:14 pm

Navua will feature in the Digicel Premier League again next season while Nadroga will be demoted to the senior division.

This is after Navua defeated Nadroga 2-1 at Lawaqa Park.

Manav Permal starred for the visitors scoring a brace of goals to keep Navua in the Premier division.

Article continues after advertisement

The rain wasn’t much help as both teams fought for survival in the slippery conditions.

Navua looked like a much-improved side under the guidance of Tagi Vonolagi, testing the Stallions defence right from the kickoff.

Nadroga kept the visitors guessing as they put up a strong attack in the first 30 minutes.

Navua’s big break came three minutes before halftime when Alfred Ali broke through the Nadroga defense to set up the goal for Manav Permal from inside the box.

Permal showcased some impressive footwork flicking the ball past the gloves of Isikeli Sevanaia.

Trailing 1-nil, the host had to pull everything out of the bag in the second half in order to remain in the premier division.

Finishing was yet again Nadroga’s worst enemy, with veteran Osea Vakatalesau making several setting up the goal for Paulo Buke, but the 26-year-old failed to execute it.

Permal was on fire for Navua, making another run from near the half meter to score his second of the match, increasing Navua’s lead to 2-nil.

The tension increased as game became more physical.

A corner kick from the Nadroga’s goal line saw Tomasi Tuicakau getting caught in the cross fire, resulting in a penalty to the host.

Veteran Osea Vakatalesau putting Nadroga back into the game, kicking the ball in the left side, sliding it past the gloves of Navua goalie Josaia Ratu.

Navua was a more determined side of the two and kept fighting till the final whistle.

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
LAUTOKA138322010+1027
REWA136431710+722
BA136342211+1121
SUVA136251611+520
LABASA13472810-219
NADI133641321-815
NAVUA142391021-119
NADROGA141671022-129

DATE & DAYTIMEHOSTSCOREVISITORVENUE
Round 13
18 Dec - Friday7:00PMBa6 - 1LabasaChurchill Park
19 Dec - Saturday4:00PMNadroga-NavuaLawaqa Park
20 Dec - Sunday1:00PMLautoka-LabasaChurchill Park
20 Dec - Sunday3:30PMBa-SuvaChurchill Park
20 Dec - Sunday3:30PMRewa-NadiANZ Stadium
Round 13
10 Dec - Friday7:00PMLabasa1 - 1LautokaANZ Stadium
12 Dec - Sunday2:00PMRewa1 - 0BaANZ Stadium
12 Dec - Sunday4:00PMLabasa1 - 0SuvaANZ Stadium
12 Dec - Sunday3:00PMNadi1 - 1NavuaPrince Charles Park
12 Dec - Sunday3:00PMNadroga0 - 3LautokaLawaqa Park
Round 12
03 Dec - Friday7:00PMLabasa2 - 1NavuaANZ Stadium
05 Dec - Sunday3:00PMBa3 - 0NavuaChurchill Park
05 Dec - Sunday3:00PMLabasa0 - 1NadiANZ Stadium
05 Dec - Sunday3:00PMNadroga0 - 3RewaLawaqa Park
05 Dec - Sunday3:00PMSuva2 - 1LautokaANZ Stadium
Round 11
20 November - Saturday3:00PMLautoka1 - 1BaChurchill Park
21 November - Sunday1:00PMRewa2 - 0NavuaANZ Stadium
21 November - Sunday3:00PMSuva4 - 0NadiANZ Stadium
21 November - Sunday3:00PMNadroga0 - 0LabasaLawaqa Park
Round 10
13 November - Saturday3:00PMBa1 - 1NadrogaChurchill Park
14 November - Sunday3:00PMNavua0 - 2SuvaUprising Ground
14 November - Sunday3:00PMLautoka3 - 1NadiChurchill Park
14 November - Sunday4:00PMRewa1 - 1LabasaANZ Stadium
Round 9
07 November - Sunday1:00PMSuva2 - 2NadrogaANZ Stadium
07 November - Sunday3:00PMRewa0 - 3LautokaANZ Stadium
07 November - Sunday3:00PMNadi0 - 3BaPrince Charles Park
Round 8
31st October - Sunday3:00PMNadi1 - 1NadrogaPrince Charles Park
31st October - Sunday3:00PMNavua1 - 2LautokaUprising Ground
31st October - Sunday3:00PMSuva2 - 1RewaANZ Stadium
Round 7
24th October - Sunday3:00PMNadi1 - 1RewaPrince Charles Park
24th October - Sunday3:00PMSuva1 - 2BaANZ Stadium
24th October - Sunday4:30PMNavua1 - 2NadrogaUprising Ground
Round 6
18th April - Sunday1:00PMRewa2 - 0BaChurchill Park
18th April - Sunday3:00PMLautoka1 - 0NadrogaChurchill Park
18th April - Sunday3:00PMSuva0 - 1LabasaANZ Stadium
18th April - Sunday3:00PMNavua2 - 2NadiUprising Ground
Round 5
11th April - Sunday2:00PMRewa3 - 0NadrogaChurchill Park
11th April - Sunday3:00PMNadi0 - 0LabasaPrince Charles Park
11th April - Sunday3:00PMNavua1 - 0BaUprising Ground
11th April - Sunday4:00PMLautoka1 - 0SuvaChurchill Park
Round 4
27th Mar - Saturday1:30PMLabasa1 - 0NadrogaSubrail Park
28th Mar - Sunday3:00PMBa1 - 2LautokaChurchill Park
28th Mar - Sunday3:00PMNadi1 - 0SuvaPrince Charles Park
28th Mar - Sunday3:00PMNavua1 - 2RewaUprising Ground
Round 3
20th Mar - Saturday1:30PMLabasa0 - 0RewaSubrail Park
21st Mar - Sunday3:00PMSuva1 - 0NavuaANZ Stadium
21st Mar - Sunday3:00PMNadroga0 - 1BaLawaqa Park
21st Mar - Sunday3:00PMNadi2 - 0LautokaPrince Charles Park
Round 2
14th Mar - Sunday2:00PMBa4 - 1NadiChurchill Park
14th Mar - Sunday3:00PMNadroga1 - 1SuvaLawaqa Park
14th Mar - Sunday3:00PMNavua0 - 0LabasaUprising Grounds
14th Mar - Sunday4:00PMLautoka1 - 1RewaChurchill Park
Round 1
06th Mar - Saturday1:30PMLabasa0 - 0BaSubrail Park
07th Mar - Sunday3:00PMNadroga2 - 2NadiLawaqa Park
07th Mar - Sunday3:00PMRewa0 - 1SuvaANZ Stadium
07th Mar - Sunday3:00PMLautoka1 - 0NavuaChurchill Park

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.