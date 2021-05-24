Football
Permal double helps Navua remain in DPL
December 18, 2021 6:14 pm
Navua will feature in the Digicel Premier League again next season while Nadroga will be demoted to the senior division.
This is after Navua defeated Nadroga 2-1 at Lawaqa Park.
Manav Permal starred for the visitors scoring a brace of goals to keep Navua in the Premier division.
The rain wasn’t much help as both teams fought for survival in the slippery conditions.
Navua looked like a much-improved side under the guidance of Tagi Vonolagi, testing the Stallions defence right from the kickoff.
Nadroga kept the visitors guessing as they put up a strong attack in the first 30 minutes.
Navua’s big break came three minutes before halftime when Alfred Ali broke through the Nadroga defense to set up the goal for Manav Permal from inside the box.
Permal showcased some impressive footwork flicking the ball past the gloves of Isikeli Sevanaia.
Trailing 1-nil, the host had to pull everything out of the bag in the second half in order to remain in the premier division.
Finishing was yet again Nadroga’s worst enemy, with veteran Osea Vakatalesau making several setting up the goal for Paulo Buke, but the 26-year-old failed to execute it.
Permal was on fire for Navua, making another run from near the half meter to score his second of the match, increasing Navua’s lead to 2-nil.
The tension increased as game became more physical.
A corner kick from the Nadroga’s goal line saw Tomasi Tuicakau getting caught in the cross fire, resulting in a penalty to the host.
Veteran Osea Vakatalesau putting Nadroga back into the game, kicking the ball in the left side, sliding it past the gloves of Navua goalie Josaia Ratu.
Navua was a more determined side of the two and kept fighting till the final whistle.
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|LAUTOKA
|13
|8
|3
|2
|20
|10
|+10
|27
|REWA
|13
|6
|4
|3
|17
|10
|+7
|22
|BA
|13
|6
|3
|4
|22
|11
|+11
|21
|SUVA
|13
|6
|2
|5
|16
|11
|+5
|20
|LABASA
|13
|4
|7
|2
|8
|10
|-2
|19
|NADI
|13
|3
|6
|4
|13
|21
|-8
|15
|NAVUA
|14
|2
|3
|9
|10
|21
|-11
|9
|NADROGA
|14
|1
|6
|7
|10
|22
|-12
|9
|DATE & DAY
|TIME
|HOST
|SCORE
|VISITOR
|VENUE
|Round 13
|18 Dec - Friday
|7:00PM
|Ba
|6 - 1
|Labasa
|Churchill Park
|19 Dec - Saturday
|4:00PM
|Nadroga
|-
|Navua
|Lawaqa Park
|20 Dec - Sunday
|1:00PM
|Lautoka
|-
|Labasa
|Churchill Park
|20 Dec - Sunday
|3:30PM
|Ba
|-
|Suva
|Churchill Park
|20 Dec - Sunday
|3:30PM
|Rewa
|-
|Nadi
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 13
|10 Dec - Friday
|7:00PM
|Labasa
|1 - 1
|Lautoka
|ANZ Stadium
|12 Dec - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Rewa
|1 - 0
|Ba
|ANZ Stadium
|12 Dec - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Labasa
|1 - 0
|Suva
|ANZ Stadium
|12 Dec - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|1 - 1
|Navua
|Prince Charles Park
|12 Dec - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadroga
|0 - 3
|Lautoka
|Lawaqa Park
|Round 12
|03 Dec - Friday
|7:00PM
|Labasa
|2 - 1
|Navua
|ANZ Stadium
|05 Dec - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|3 - 0
|Navua
|Churchill Park
|05 Dec - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Labasa
|0 - 1
|Nadi
|ANZ Stadium
|05 Dec - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadroga
|0 - 3
|Rewa
|Lawaqa Park
|05 Dec - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|2 - 1
|Lautoka
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 11
|20 November - Saturday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 1
|Ba
|Churchill Park
|21 November - Sunday
|1:00PM
|Rewa
|2 - 0
|Navua
|ANZ Stadium
|21 November - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|4 - 0
|Nadi
|ANZ Stadium
|21 November - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadroga
|0 - 0
|Labasa
|Lawaqa Park
|Round 10
|13 November - Saturday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|1 - 1
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|14 November - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|0 - 2
|Suva
|Uprising Ground
|14 November - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|3 - 1
|Nadi
|Churchill Park
|14 November - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Rewa
|1 - 1
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 9
|07 November - Sunday
|1:00PM
|Suva
|2 - 2
|Nadroga
|ANZ Stadium
|07 November - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Rewa
|0 - 3
|Lautoka
|ANZ Stadium
|07 November - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 3
|Ba
|Prince Charles Park
|Round 8
|31st October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|1 - 1
|Nadroga
|Prince Charles Park
|31st October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 2
|Lautoka
|Uprising Ground
|31st October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|2 - 1
|Rewa
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 7
|24th October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|1 - 1
|Rewa
|Prince Charles Park
|24th October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|1 - 2
|Ba
|ANZ Stadium
|24th October - Sunday
|4:30PM
|Navua
|1 - 2
|Nadroga
|Uprising Ground
|Round 6
|18th April - Sunday
|1:00PM
|Rewa
|2 - 0
|Ba
|Churchill Park
|18th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|18th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|0 - 1
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|18th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|2 - 2
|Nadi
|Uprising Ground
|Round 5
|11th April - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Rewa
|3 - 0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|11th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 0
|Labasa
|Prince Charles Park
|11th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 0
|Ba
|Uprising Ground
|11th April - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 0
|Suva
|Churchill Park
|Round 4
|27th Mar - Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|1 - 0
|Nadroga
|Subrail Park
|28th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|1 - 2
|Lautoka
|Churchill Park
|28th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|1 - 0
|Suva
|Prince Charles Park
|28th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 2
|Rewa
|Uprising Ground
|Round 3
|20th Mar - Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|0 - 0
|Rewa
|Subrail Park
|21st Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|1 - 0
|Navua
|ANZ Stadium
|21st Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadroga
|0 - 1
|Ba
|Lawaqa Park
|21st Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|2 - 0
|Lautoka
|Prince Charles Park
|Round 2
|14th Mar - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Ba
|4 - 1
|Nadi
|Churchill Park
|14th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadroga
|1 - 1
|Suva
|Lawaqa Park
|14th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|0 - 0
|Labasa
|Uprising Grounds
|14th Mar - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 1
|Rewa
|Churchill Park
|Round 1
|06th Mar - Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|0 - 0
|Ba
|Subrail Park
|07th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadroga
|2 - 2
|Nadi
|Lawaqa Park
|07th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Rewa
|0 - 1
|Suva
|ANZ Stadium
|07th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 0
|Navua
|Churchill Park