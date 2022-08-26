Perfect start for Ba in BOG

The Men in Black defeated Aldex Trading Navua 2-0 in the third match of the first round of pool matches at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Bargain Box Ba football got off to a perfect start in the Punjas Battle of the Giants.

Ba scored two goals within five minutes with Luke Savu scoring in the 23rd minute and Claude Aru in the 27th.

The Imdad Ali coached side faces Naidu Holdings Ltd (NZ) Lautoka tomorrow at 5pm while Navua meets Rewa at 1pm.