Pereira to play for childhood friends

Danilo Pereira [Source: Daily Express]

Portugal midfielder Danilo Pereira will not just be playing for himself in the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar which starts on Monday.

The 31-year-old says he will be playing for all the kids he played alongside while growing up in the outskirts of Lisbon and those who helped him through his football journey.

The Paris Saint-Germain’s utility player missed the 2018 World Cup in Russia after suffering an Achilles tendon injury.

Four years later, Pereira is ready to fly his national color and he has a firm believe Portugal can go all the way.

Portugal will play its first Group match next Friday at 1am against Ghana.

[Source: FIFA]