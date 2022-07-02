Penalty saves defending DPL champs

A second half penalty was just enough for the Lautoka Football side to hold Nadi to a 1 all draw during their Digicel Premier League match at Churchill Park today.

The defending champions were made to look second best despite the scores, as Nadi had a number of opportunities but failed to convert them into goals.

From the first whistle, the visitors had a few chances of breaking the deadlock, notably former Labasa striker Siotame Kubu missing two for them.

The Jetsetters had more control of the game in the first half, moving the ball around and building their attack however they just could not find the back of the net.

Lautoka only looked dangerous through their counter-attacks with former Ba center forward Saula Waqa lurking in the front, which was a threat at times to Nadi.

But Nadi finally broke the stalemate around the 30th minute through Samuela Kautoga following a beautiful cross from Solomon Islands import Barrie Limoki.

In the second half, the Blues got the equalizer in the 67th minute through Zibraaz Sahib who nailed a penalty kick after a hand ball by Ratu Tulivou inside his box.

Nadi who had more possession and controlled majority of the match had a few goal scoring opportunities before fulltime but Joela Biuvanua ensured the points were shared.