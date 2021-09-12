Penalty miss costs Manchester United

Aston Villa beat Manchester United with a 1-nil win in the Premier League this morning.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Aston Villa’s winning goal should not have stood after Manchester United slumped to a second straight home defeat.

Kortney Hause had put Villa ahead with an 88th-minute header before United’s Bruno Fernandes missed a stoppage-time penalty after Hause had handled the ball.

The BBC reports that Solskjaer claims the goal that earned Villa a first Old Trafford win for 12 years was offside.

Solskjaer says there was no consistency in decisions as United was left frustrated after failing to score for a second straight game.

In other Premier League results, Manchester City beat Chelsea 1-0, Everton 2-0 Norwich, West Ham 2-1 Leeds, Leicester 2-2 Burnley, Watford 1-1 Newcastle, and Brentford 3-3 Liverpool.