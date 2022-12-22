Pele’s cancer has advanced says hospital

[Source: Nationwide 90FM]

Brazil’s great footballer, Pele’s cancer has advanced.

This is according to the hospital where the 82-year-old is being treated.

The BBC reports that the three-time World Cup winner has been in hospital for just over three weeks.

Article continues after advertisement

Pele had a tumour removed from his colon in September 2021 and has since had regular treatment.

His daughter Kely Nascimento took to social media and says her dad will spend Christmas in the hospital.

She says they’ve decided with the doctors that, for various reasons, it’s better for them to stay in the hospital with all the care the medical team have given them.

The Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein says Pele “presents cancer disease progression and requires greater care related to renal and cardiac dysfunctions”.

Pele is his country’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 games and helped his country win the World Cup in 1958, 1962 and 1970.

[Source: BBC Sport]