Pele recovering well in hospital

[Source: BBC]

Brazil great Pele’s condition is improving in hospital.

This has been confirmed by doctors in Sao Paulo.

The 82-year-old was admitted last Tuesday and reassured fans that he is strong with a lot of hope.

It followed a report in Brazil that Pele was beginning end-of-life care after not responding to chemotherapy.

The three-time World Cup winner has received regular treatment since having a tumour removed from his colon in September 2021.

Brazil players paid tribute to Pele after their last-16 win over South Korea at the World Cup in Qatar on Monday.