Pele back in hospital

Brazil legend Pele is back in hospital for treatment for a colon tumor.

The three-time World Cup winner had surgery to remove a colon tumor in September, with the hospital saying at the time that he would also need to have chemotherapy.

Sao Paulo’s Hospital Albert Einstein said the 81-year-old was in a stable condition and would be discharged in the next few days.

The hospital also said Pele was now “continuing” his treatment.

Pele said on Twitter last month that he was “fine” and “feeling better every day” following his release from hospital in September.

Pele is Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 games and one of only four players to have scored in four World Cup tournaments.

[Source: BBC]