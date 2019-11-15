Paulo Dybala still tests positive for COVID-19

Juventus striker Paulo Dybala is still positive for the coronavirus six weeks after initially contracting it, a source close to the player has told CNN.

The Argentine striker was one of the first Juventus players to contract COVID-19, along with Italian defender Daniele Rugani and French midfielder Blaise Matuidi, but has made a recovery.

Dybala has had four tests overall.

The first two tests came back positive but is now currently awaiting the results of the third and fourth tests.

It is unclear when each of Dybala’s tests took place.

A Juventus spokesperson told CNN that Dybala is still positive and when he tests negative it will be communicated.