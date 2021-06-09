Home

Football

Paul Pogba mimics Cristiano Ronaldo’s billion dollar stunt

| @BBCWorld
June 17, 2021 3:06 am

First, it was Cristiano Ronaldo and now it’s Paul Pogba.

The day after Ronaldo made headlines by removing two bottles of Coca-Cola at a news conference and then encouraging people to drink “agua!” (water) instead, Pogba has gone viral for removing a bottle of Heineken beer.

The 28-year-old Frenchman, who is a practicing Muslim, made no comment on the matter – just discreetly moved the non-alcoholic beer and placed it below the table during a post-match press conference.

Article continues after advertisement

It came after he played a starring role in France’s 1-0 Group F victory over Germany at Euro 2020 and was awarded the Heineken ‘star of the match’.

 

