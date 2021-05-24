Home

Football

Patience is important says Mira

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
March 31, 2022 12:10 pm

Keeping possession is Nasinu’s focus ahead of its Digicel Premier League clash with Nadroga.

After six rounds, Nasinu has three losses, two wins and a draw.

Coach Mira Sahib says they cannot afford another loss resulting from mistakes that could be avoided.

Article continues after advertisement

Sahib says the players need to be more clinical against the Stallions.

“Probably when we get excited with the ball and all so we are just trying to have more patience”.

Nasinu will open the tripleheader at 12pm this Sunday against Nadroga at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

At 2pm Nadi will host Suva before Ba takes on Labasa at 4pm.

You can watch the triple-header live on the FBC Pop Pay-Per view channel.

Another match on Sunday will see table leader Rewa playing Navua at the Uprising Sports Centre at 3pm.

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
REWA6420103+714
SUVA6420149+514
TAILEVU NAITASIRI62136607
NASINU621379-27
BA420284+46
NADI420257-26
NAVUA6204911-26
NADROGA5203310
-76
LAUTOKA210174+33
LABASA502328-62

