Parker knocks out Winters in brutal fashion

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
March 1, 2020 4:24 pm

Joseph Parker has knocked out American Shawndell Winters in brutal fashion in the fifth round of their heavyweight fight in Frisco, Texas.

Parker landed 68 power punches to Winter’s 28, saying in the post-fight interview that he was looking to be a bit more patient in the fight.

He also said he was open to fighting anyone in the top 10, including Dereck Chisora, who he was meant to fight last year.

The 28-year-old also said he was open to a rematch with Englishman Dillian Whyte, who he lost to in 2018.

