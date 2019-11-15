Paolo Rossi dies at 64

Italy’s 1982 World Cup hero Paolo Rossi has died aged 64.

Rossi became a household name after leading the Azzurri to victory at the tournament in Spain, finishing as top scorer and being named best player.

His family announced his family yesterday following after a long illness according to the BBC.

Rossi scored 20 goals in 48 appearances for the Italian national side.

The Italian football federation said flags would fly at half-mast at its headquarters in Rome and its technical centre in Florence.