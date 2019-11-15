Home

Paolo Rossi dies at 64

| @BBCWorld
December 11, 2020 8:51 am
Paolo Rossi

Italy’s 1982 World Cup hero Paolo Rossi has died aged 64.

Rossi became a household name after leading the Azzurri to victory at the tournament in Spain, finishing as top scorer and being named best player.

His family announced his family yesterday following after a long illness according to the BBC.

Article continues after advertisement

Rossi scored 20 goals in 48 appearances for the Italian national side.

The Italian football federation said flags would fly at half-mast at its headquarters in Rome and its technical centre in Florence.

