Football

Palmer scores first goal in Man City’s win

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
October 20, 2021 5:54 am
[Source: BBC Sports]

Cole Palmer got his first Champions League goal for Manchester City as Pep Guardiola’s side put in a superb performance to sweep aside Belgian side Club Bruges.

Manchester City thumped Club Bruges 5-1.

Joao Cancelo latched onto Phil Foden’s brilliant ball to slot in the opener.

Riyad Mahrez scored the second from a penalty spot just before halftime.

It was a City show in the second half with full-back Kyle Walker pouncing home from the far corner.

Two minutes after entering the pitch, 19-year-old Palmer scored City’s fourth goal, bending a fine hot into the back of the net.

Mahrez scored his second and the winner in the 84th propelling Manchester City to the top of Group A.

 

 

