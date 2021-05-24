Palace stun Arsenal in EPL

Crystal Palace stunned Arsenal 3-nil in the Premier League this morning.

The loss denied the Gunners a place back in the top four and strengthen their hopes of a Champions League place.

Palace took the lead following a Jean-Philippe Mateta’s header and they made things worse for Arsenal a few minutes later when Jordan Ayew netted their second.

Palace made sure of a hugely impressive win when Wilfried Zaha was brought down inside the box late on and the forward stepped up to convert the penalty.

Crystal Palace moves them up to ninth while Arsenal remain fifth.

[Source: BBC Sport]