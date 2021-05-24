Palace holds City to a draw

Manchester City missed their chance to go six points clear at the top of the Premier League as they were held by a resilient Crystal Palace nil-all.

City dominated proceedings, twice hitting the woodwork, while defender Aymeric Laporte failed to find the net with the goal at his mercy in the first half.

The result means Liverpool can cut City’s lead to one point by beating Arsenal on Thursday.

A point keeps Palace on 11th place as they boosted their own hopes of a top-half finish.