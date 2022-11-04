Pakistan ends South Africa’s winning streak

[Source: BBC Sports]

Pakistan boosted their slim hopes of progressing in the Men’s T20 World Cup with a win against South Africa at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Pakistan launched a recovery from 48-4 to post 185-9 and then took regular wickets to deny South Africa in a chase shortened by rain to win by 33 runs.

The result means Pakistan can still qualify for the semi-finals but need to beat Bangladesh on Sunday and hope South Africa fails to beat the Netherlands or India lose to Zimbabwe.

Article continues after advertisement

Previously unbeaten South Africa would have been the first side to confirm a semi-final spot had they won but will still go through by beating the Netherlands on Sunday.