Pacific Cup set to return, pool draws confirmed

The All in One Builders Pacific Community Cup is back after a lapse of two years.

Two-time defending champion Lautoka is in Group B with Suva, Labasa and NZFFI All Stars.

Group A is AuFFI All Stars, Ba FC, Nadi FC and USA All Stars.

This event features some district teams including overseas-based teams of players with Fijian heritage.

Fiji Football President Rajesh Patel says the event is expected to bring the football community together as it usually does.

“This cup as such brings the people of Fijian heritage together and gives them an opportunity to mingle around with everyone and that is the whole reason we have done it and this community in return gives it to Fiji national teams whenever they’re travelling whether it’s the mens, womens, boys or girls.”

Patel confirms as part of Fiji FA’s social and corporate responsibility, the funds raised in gate takings will go towards WOWS Kids.

The tournament will also air live on Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s pay per view Pop channel.

Local viewers can pay $100 to watch all 18 matches live and exclusively including the women’s Inter-district championship semi-finals and final.

Overseas viewers can pay US$100.

Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Director of Sales and Marketing Vijendra Kumar says they will always be providing a platform for their viewers who won’t be able to support their teams at Prince Charles Park.

“But for example, if you are late, you have to pay $150 USD for the whole 18 matches if you subscribe after 11 am on the day of the Pacific Community Cup that starts so its $100 for an early offer and $150 for late which is the OOmata offer.”

The Pacific Cup will be hosted at Prince Charles in Nadi from the 24th to the 27th of November.