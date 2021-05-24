Home

Football

Own goal blunder hands Labasa a win  

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
April 30, 2022 4:00 pm
[FILE PHOTO]

An own goal by Tailevu Naitasiri proved costly as it handed Labasa a 2-1 win in their Digicel Premier League clash.

The win at Subrail Park shifts Labasa to seventh place on the standings with eight points, one away from Tailevu Naitasiri with seven.

This is Labasa’s second win of the season so far.

Article continues after advertisement

Ratu Apenisa Anare scored the opener in the 25th minute of the match seeing the home side lead 1-nil right until halftime.

It was game on in the second half with Tailevu Naitasiri fighting back to get the equalizer through Jone Naraba after 14 minutes of play.

Just five minutes later, the visitors handed the Babasiga Lions another point with an own goal.

In tomorrow’s match, Lautoka hosts Rewa at Churchill Park at 3pm.

