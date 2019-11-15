Overweight a challenge for Navua Football

Getting the players back in shape is the focus for Navua Football Head Coach Sailosi Danford as the side heads into their third week of training.

Danford stressed that three months of COVID-19 restrictions has impacted the player’s fitness with majority of them returning to the field overweight.

He adds that for the side to perform consistently and bag wins in the Vodafone Premier League, the players will need to be in the right form- physically and mentally.

“During the first day of training, I can see that there was a lot of weight. We did take some measurements of the players and most of them, they really gained weight and we need to work on that before we kick off the season.”

The Head Coach is hoping the players will be ready by the end of the week and fit enough to face the tough Ba side.

Navua take on the Men in Black on Saturday at 3pm at Ba’s Fiji FA Academy ground.