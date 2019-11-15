Over 100 applications received in transfer window

More than one hundred applications were received by the Fiji Football Association during the pre-season transfer window which closed two days ago.

This has been confirmed by Fiji FA licensing officer Rohitesh Narayan.

Narayan says they are now sorting out all the applications.

The application received includes premier, senior, youth, women, futsal and club transfers.

Narayan adds the intention of the mid-season transfer is to clearly facilitate the movements of players who have no contractual obligation or non-contractual goodwill arrangements.

Some of the major transfers that have been approved are: Paulo Buke (Ba to Nadroga), Ravnit Chand (Suva to Tavua), Sidharth Kumar (Rewa to Tavua), Patrick Sarwan (Ba to Nasinu), Semi Vakatalai (Tavua to Nasinu), Isikeli Ratucava (Suva to Nasinu), Ravinesh Karan Singh (Labasa to Suva), Apisai Smith (Navua) and Josaia Ratu (Tavua to Navua).

Source: Fiji FA