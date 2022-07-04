Kulas fly high to make final

The Digicel Fiji Kulas

The Digicel Fiji Kulas will face Papua New Guinea in the final of the OFC Nations Cup on Saturday.

This is after the Kulas beat Solomon Islands 3-1 in the second semi-final at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The Solomon Islanders struck first via a penalty early in the match with Eileen Pegi putting them in front 1-0.

The Kulas had to play catchup football but it didn’t take long before goal scoring sensation Cema Nasau pulled one back.

Nasau connected well with a cross from Trina Davis to head home the equalizer.

Backed by the home fans, our national team slowly found their way into the game.

Vanisha Kumar mounted her on fair share of pressure on the Solomon Island girls, but keeper Corrina Rotoava, wouldn’t let any ball past.

Nasau found the back of the net again following some lovely work from Koleta Likuculacula as Fiji led 2-1 at the break.

Solomon Islands captain, Pegi looked dangerous at times but was kept at bay by defenders Venina Ranadi, Mereoni Tora, and Filomena Racea.

Anasimeci Volitikoro and Luisa Tamanitoakula came off the bench and made their presence felt.

Volitikoro made a break from the half metre mark as the tired defenders couldn’t keep up and she manages to place the ball for Tamanitoakula who was at the right place at the right time to slot home the Kulas third goal of the night.