Our aim is to survive says Tailevu Naitasiri mentor

The aim for Tailevu Naitasiri is to survive in the premier division and this means taking each Digicel Premier League match as it comes.

Coach Nigel Khan says they tried so hard to reach the top flight and now that the team is amongst the best, they will need to work even harder to maintain their place.

Khan says the team has learnt a lot from their previous matches, particularly in the round four clashes against Suva where the team blew their 2-nil lead to lose 3-2.

But the 1-nil win over Navua last Sunday has put the ‘Sky Blues’ back on track with players beaming with confidence.

Tailevu Naitasiri meets Nadroga on Sunday at 3 pm at the ANZ Stadium.

Three other matches will be played at the same venue starting at 11 am with the Digicel Super League between Suva women and Rewa.

At 1 pm, Nasinu faces Navua while Suva battles Rewa at 5 pm.

These four matches will air live on FBC’s pay-per-view Pop Channel.

In another match, Nadi hosts Ba at Prince Charles Park at 3 pm.

[Source: Fiji Football Association]