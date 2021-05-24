Home

Football

Origi saves the day for Liverpool

| @BBCWorld
December 5, 2021 7:01 am
[Source: BBC]

A last-minute goal from Liverpool substitute Divock Origi gave Liverpool the much needed 1-nil win over Wolverhampton Wanderers this morning.

The Reds continued their superb form in the Premier League, with seconds remaining, Origi latched on to a Mohamed Salah pass, smashing the ball beyond Jose Sa in the Wolves goal.

The goal sparked wild celebrations from the visiting players, while Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp ran straight to the centre circle to hug the striker after the full-time whistle.

The win meant Liverpool briefly went top, leapfrogging Chelsea, who lost 3-2 to West Ham in Saturday’s early kick-off, but they returned to second after Manchester City beat Watford 3-1.

In other matches, West Ham edged Chelsea 3-2 and Newcastle beat Burnley 1-nil.

[Source: BBC]

